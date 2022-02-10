Dave Chappelle Gets Chapped Over Ohio Affordable Housing Plan

An angry Dave Chappelle told his hometown council meeting Monday that he would not build two planned businesses in the area if they approved an ordinance that included dozens of affordable houing units.

The meeting, held Monday in Yellow Springs, Ohio, saw the ordinance defeated. Earlier, Chappelle called the village council “clowns” and said his ventures would be “off the table.”

Chappelle reportedly is planning to develop a restaurant, the Firehouse Eatery, and comedy club, Live from YS. Both are under development in an old village firehouse, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported last year. The venues will sell food and alcohol and have indoor and outdoor seating, with separate seating for performances.

Documents posted by the Yellow Springs council showed that the proposal that angered Chappelle was pitched as a way to reduce the cost of housing and allow workers for village services to live near their jobs.

Chappelle’s company, Iron Table Holdings LLC, bought the former Miami Twp. Fire Station in December 2020 as the site for the ventures.