Dave Chappelle To Executive Produce Comedy Specials For Netflix; First To Feature Earthquake

Dave Chappelle will executive produce four new stand-alone comedy specials featuring comics personally selected by him as part of his Chappelle’s Home Team series for Netflix.

The first special will spotlight D.C. comic Earthquake (The Neighborhood), premiering on February 28. Donnell Rawlings, one of Chappelle’s longtime collaborators, will host the second special in the series on a future date.

“I’ve been doing this a long time and comedians like Quake and Donnell are not only friends but have inspired my own career. Anyone in the comedy community knows these names and knows their time to shine is long overdue. I am proud to be a part of this moment.” Dave Chappelle said in a statement.

Earthquake: Legendary will see the longtime comic discuss health and wealth, prostate exams, and disciplining kids.

The special is directed by Emmy and Grammy-Award winner Stan Lathan. Executive producers include Chappelle, Earthquake, Lathan, Rikki Hughes, and Jermaine Smith.

Earthquake currently appears in the CBS comedy The Neighborhood, Bounce networks’ Johnson, and South Side for HBO Max, in recurring roles.

He also has a development deal for a project with the CBS network.

Watch Chappelle announce the special alongside Earthquake in the video below.