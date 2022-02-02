‘Daruma’: Abigail Hawk, Tobias Forrest, John W. Lawson & Barry Bostwick Star In Disability-Drama Pic

Abigail Hawk (Blue Bloods), Tobias Forrest (Coffee Wars), John Lawson (Untitled Pet Sematery Prequel) and Barry Bostwick (Rocky Horror Picture Show) are among the cast in feature drama Daruma.

Currently filming in Los Angeles, Daruma follows in the footsteps of CODA and The Peanut Butter Falcon in that it features lead actors with disabilities, but the central plot is not centered around disability.

The film follows Patrick (Forrest) who discovers he has a daughter (newcomer Victoria Scott) and agrees to take her on a cross-country roadtrip with his neighbor Robert (Lawson) to live with her maternal grandparents on the opposite side of the country (Bostwick).

Director/DP Alexander Yellen (Z-Nation) helms the picture from a script that Kelli McNeil-Yellen penned. Both Yellen’s serve as executive producers alongside Producer Jodi Binstock (Z-Nation) with Abigail Hawk and Jonathan Salemi as associate producers. The project is the recipient of the Panavision New Filmmakers Grant, and the entire camera package has been gifted to the production by the legendary camera house.

Both Forrest and Lawson are seasoned performers but Daruma marks both actors’ first time in a lead role. Forrest is a recipient of the Christopher & Dana Reeve Acting Scholarship and Lawson is a TEDx Speaker and well-known disability advocate.

Hawk is repped by Buchwold; Lawson by Meridian Talent; Forrest by KMR Talent; Bostwick by TalentWorks.