Daniel Craig-Ruth Negga Broadway ‘Macbeth’ Announces Complete Cast

Broadway’s upcoming Macbeth, starring Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga, has completed its cast, with Hadestown‘s Amber Gray, Billions‘ Asia Kate Dillon and Phillip James Brannon from M. Night Shyamalan’s Servant among those joining the production.

Directed by Tony Award winner Sam Gold (A Doll’s House, Part 2; Fun Home), Macbeth begins performances at Broadway’s Longacre Theatre on Tuesday, March 29, with an official opening on Thursday, April 28.

Producers announced the complete cast today. Joining the previously announced Craig and Negga will be:

Phillip James Brannon (Servant) as Ross

Grantham Coleman (The Great Society) as MacDuff

Asia Kate Dillon (Billions) as Malcolm

Maria Dizzia (In The Next Room) as Lady Macduff

Amber Gray (Hadestown) as Banquo

Emeka Guindo (Camelot) as Fleance

Paul Lazar (Silence of the Lambs) as Duncan

Bobbi MacKenzie (School of Rock) as Macduff’s Child

Michael Patrick Thornton (The Red Line) as Lennox

Danny Wolohan (Orange Is The New Black) as Seyton

The ensemble will be completed by Che Ayende, Eboni Flowers and Peter Smith. Stevie Ray Dallimore joins as the standby for Daniel Craig.

Macbeth will feature scenic design by Christine Jones, costume design by Suttirat Larlarb, lighting design by Jane Cox, sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman, original music by Gaelynn Lea, special effects design by Jeremy Chernick, make-up, hair, and wig design by Tommy Kurzman, violence direction by David Leong, and movement by Sam Pinkleton. Producers are Barbara Broccoli, The Shubert Organization, Michael G. Wilson, and Frederick Zollo, with co-producers Christian Anderson, Keith Anderson, Brian Carmody, Patrick Milling-Smith, No Guarantees, Annapurna Theatre, Berdel Productions, Robert Boyett, Caledonia Productions, Empire Street Productions, Jeffrey Finn, John Gore Organization, Brian A. Moreland, Mini Cooper, James L. Nederlander, RDR Productions, Daryl Roth and Orin Wolf. Patrick Daly serves as Executive Producer.