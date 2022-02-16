LuckyChap Entertainment Names Media Res’ Dani Gorin President Of Television

EXCLUSIVE: Dani Gorin, most recently SVP Television at Michael Ellenberg’s Media Res, has joined Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap Entertainment as President of Television. This marks the first TV President hire for the company, founded by Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara, as LuckyChap is quickly building a television footprint with such shows as Netflix’s hugely popular limited series Maid, Hulu’s Dollface and the upcoming Iron Mike.

In her new role, Gorin will oversee the development, production and IP acquisition of television content for LuckyChap Entertainment across all genres.

At Media Res, Gorin most recently served as a Co-Executive Producer on the second season of the Emmy-nominated The Morning Show as well as Pachinko and climate-change anthology Extrapolations for Apple TV+. Prior to joining Media Res in 2018, Gorin served as VP of Television at Gail Berman’s The Jackal Group where she supervised development and production of scripted television projects including Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life and The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do The Time Warp Again.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dani to LuckyChap as we continue to build our strong slate of development, coming off an exciting year of produced television,” said Robbie, Ackerley and McNamara. “Dani has an impeccable reputation, deep talent relationships and is the ideal culture fit for LuckyChap. She strategically champions writers, directors and showrunners in creating and fostering their visions and has a keen eye for material and talent and a passion for finding new IP.”

LuckyChap has a first-look television deal with Amazon Studios. Most recently, the company produced the hit limited series Maid, alongside John Wells Productions and starring Margaret Qualley. LuckyChap also produces comedy Dollface, alongside Clubhouse Pictures and ABC Signature Studios, starring Kat Dennings, which just released its second season on Hulu. They recently wrapped production on Iron Mike, a limited series for Hulu, starring Trevante Rhodes and produced alongside Clubhouse Pictures, The Gist of It, Entertainment 360 and 20th Television.

On the feature side, LuckyChap is currently in production on the film Boston Strangler, which stars Keira Knightley, and will soon be in pre-production on Barbie with Mattel and Warner Bros., directed by Greta Gerwig, starring Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

“I am so excited to be joining Margot, Tom, Josey and the whole LuckyChap team,” said Gorin. “I’m inspired by their vision, integrity and passion and share their commitment to championing female stories and storytellers.”