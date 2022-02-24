‘Immigrant’: Dan Stevens Joins Hulu Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: Dan Stevens (Legion, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga) has been tapped for a key role in the Hulu limited series Immigrant (working title), starring and executive produced by Kumail Nanjiani, from Pam & Tommy creator Robert Siegel.

Immigrant is the true story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee (Nanjiani), the Indian-American entrepreneur who started Chippendales. The series will detail the insane, darkly comedic, crime-ridden story behind the unique male revue that became a cultural phenomenon.

Stevens will play Paul Snider. A hustler and serial schmoozer, Paul Snider stumbles upon the opportunity of a lifetime in the form of Steve Banerjee (Nanjiani) and his struggling LA backgammon club. Through their unlikely partnership, the iconic male stripping institution Chippendales is born.

The cast of Immigrant also includes Murray Bartlett, Annaleigh Ashford as well as recurring/guest stars Quentin Plair, Andrew Rannells, Nicola Peltz

Siegel and Nanjiani executive produce alongside Dylan Sellers, Jenni Konner, Matt Shakman, Emily V. Gordon, Nora Silver and Rajiv Joseph, who is writing on the series along with Mehar Sethi. Siegel and Konner serve as co-showrunners and Matt Shakman will direct. Jacqui Rivera is co-executive producer and Annie Wyman is co-producer. 20th Television serves as the studio on the series.

Stevens, who became a household name as one of the original stars of Downton Abbey, most recently starred in I’m Your Man, Germany’s official Academy Award submission for Best International Feature, which made the 2022 shortlist. The film premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival and received multiple nominations at the German Film Awards including Best Actor for Stevens. Stevens next stars in the Starz political thriller series, Gaslit, alongside Sean Penn and Julia Roberts. He is repped by CAA and Peikoff Mahan Law Office.