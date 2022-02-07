Cultivate Entertainment Partners Hires Devorah Moos Hankin As Producer, Ups Robert Szertics To VP Of Management

EXCLUSIVE: Cultivate Entertainment Partners has hired Devorah Moos Hankin as a producer, promoting Robert Szertics to VP of Management.

In her new role at Cultivate, veteran film and TV producer Hankin will continue producing, while overseeing the management and production company’s growing development slate. As a representative of Swedish descent, Szertics will continue to bridge the gap between Scandinavia and Hollywood for the company partially based in Oslo, concentrating on the crossover market for artists in television and film, while managing traditional talent.

“We are super excited to have Devorah joining our continued success building Cultivate,” said the company’s CEO, producer and co-founder Patrick Strøm. “Her broad experience and great eye for amazing stories is something we appreciate, and we look forward to developing and producing stories we care about and that will impact the audience.”

“Robert has proven himself to be an extremely focused and hard worker that cares about our clients and company deeply,” said Cultivate’s co-founder and President of Management, Sean Butler. “With his great discipline and work ethic it was a no-brainer seeing Robert stepping into a leadership role where he will help Cultivate continue to grow.”

“I am thrilled to join Cultivate and a team of the most dedicated professionals and enthusiastic advocates, each committed to creating exceptional content reflective of diverse perspectives and voices,” said Hankin.

“I’m honored and very excited about my new role where I’ll not only get to help my clients reach their career goals but also have the opportunity to support the team and the company to grow to their full potential,” added Szertics.

Hankin has been working as a producer since leaving TriStar Television, where she was a consultant heading up development after serving as Senior Vice President of Movies & Limited Series at Sony Pictures Television. Prior to her time at Sony, she served as President of Barry Kemp’s Bungalow 78 Productions (Coach, Newhart) where she co-produced films including Patch Adams and Catch Me If You Can. Hankin also previously served as Vice President of Feature Film Production at Imagine Entertainment.

Szertics previously served as a talent manager at Cultivate, and began his career in the music arena, at Red One Productions, there working with such high-profile recording artists as Ava Max, Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, Daddy Yankee and P Diddy.