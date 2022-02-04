‘CSI: Vegas’: Marg Helgenberger Eyed For Season 2; Would Reprise Catherine Role

Marg Helgenberger is eyeing a possible return to the CSI franchise with a reprisal of her role as Catherine Willows, sources tell Deadline. Helgenberg would appear in the upcoming second season of CSI: Vegas, the sequel to the groundbreaking 2000 series, in which Helgenberger starred for the first 12 seasons.

Sources caution that talks are in early stages, and it is unclear whether they would lead to a deal.

Season 1 opened a new chapter in Las Vegas – the city where it all began, introducing a serialized storytelling to the classic crime procedural drama. Facing an existential threat that could bring down the entire Crime Lab and release thousands of convicted killers back onto the neon-lit streets of Vegas, a brilliant new team of investigators led by Maxine Roby (Paula Newsome) enlisted the help of old friends, Gil Grissom (William Petersen) and Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox), to investigate a case centered around former colleague David Hodges (Wallace Langham). This combined force deployed the latest forensic techniques to follow the evidence – to preserve and serve justice in Sin City. The first season also starred Matt Lauria, Mandeep Dhillon and Mel Rodriguez.

It was previously announced that Season 1 cast members William Petersen and Jorja Fox, who starred in the original series alongside Helgenberger — as well as Mel Rodriguez would not be returning for Season 2.

Helgenberger most recently was a series regular on All Rise during the legal drama’s two-season run on CBS.

CSI: Vegas is produced by CBS Studios in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television and distributed internationally by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group. Executive producers are Jason Tracey, Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, Anthony Zuiker, Carol Mendelsohn, Ann Donahue, Craig O’Neill, William Petersen, Uta Briesewitz (initial episode only) and Cindy Chvatal.

Deadline’s sister pub TVLine was first to report the news.

Nellie Andreeva contributed to this report.