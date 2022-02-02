Crosby, Stills & Nash Reunion: Trio Joins Neil Young In Spotify Protest

David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash have issued a statement supporting former bandmate Neil Young in seeking the removal of their music from Spotify in protest of podcaster Joe Rogan.

In the statement posted on Stills’ Twitter page, the trio write, “We support Neil and we agree with him that there is dangerous disinformation being aired on Spotify’s Joe Rogan podcast. While we always value alternate points of view, knowingly spreading disinformation during this global pandemic has deadly consequences. Until real action is taken to show that a concern for humanity must be balanced with commerce, we don’t want our music – or the music we made together – to be on the same platform.”

In his own tweets, Crosby is publicly asking Taylor Swift to join the Spotify protest, writing that that “she is the only one who has successfully kicked Spotifys ass. The only one. I think she could give us good advice. This isn’t over.”

In other tweets, Crosby said he was not trying to “censor” Rogan, but that he does not “want to be in the same marketplace…he is doing harm with antivaxer bullshit that gets people killed.”

Rogan, Crosby writes, is “not stupid so he knows it’s a lie. He sells it anyway to make a lot of money.”

With Crosby, Stills, Nash, Young and Joni Mitchell calling out Spotify and Rogan, the campaign represents a nice chunk of the 1970s Laurel Canyon music scene.

Also speaking out against Spotify and Rogan this week were Nils Logren (of Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band and Young’s Crazy Horse) and India Arie, who said she also objected to Rogan’s comments on race. Prince Harry and Megan Markle’s Archwell Productions released a statement Sunday expressing their concern over Covid-19 misinformation on Spotify without mentioning Rogan. The pair have a deal with Spotify worth a reported $25 million to make podcasts.

Publicly supporting Rogan are Dwayne Johnson, Kevin James, Jewel, Jamie Kennedy, Tulsi Gabbard, Troy Aikman, Kat Von D, Domanic Monaghan, Candice Owens, Jillian Michaels, Tomi Lahren and Andrew Dice Clay.

