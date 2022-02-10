‘Creepshow’, ‘Kin’ & ‘Bloodlands’ Renewed At AMC Networks As Eric McCormack Leads New Installment Of ‘Slasher’

AMC Networks has unveiled a slew of renewals across its streaming services.

Kin, Bloodlands, My Life Is Murder, Creepshow and Slasher have all been picked up for additional seasons.

Slasher, which airs on Shudder, has also set Will & Grace’s Eric McCormack as lead on its latest installment, Slasher: Ripper.

The series, which has been renewed for its fifth season, is heading back in time to the late 19th century — there’s a killer stalking the mean streets, but instead of targeting the poor and downtrodden like Jack the Ripper, The Widow is meting out justice against the rich and powerful. The only person standing in the way of this killer is the newly promoted detective, Kenneth Rijkers, whose ironclad belief in justice may wind up being yet another victim.

McCormack will play Basil Garvey, a charismatic tycoon whose success is only rivaled by his ruthlessness, as he oversees a city on the cusp of a new century, and a social upheaval that will see its streets run red with blood.

Produced by Shaftesbury, it is exec produced by Christina Jennings, Scott Garvie, Thomas P. Vitale, Aaron Martin, Ian Carpenter and Adam Macdonald. Production starts this spring.

Also on Shudder is Creepshow, which is heading into its fourth season. Executive produced by showrunner Greg Nicotero and based on George Romero’s 1982 horror comedy classic, the series explores terrors ranging from murder, creatures, monsters and delusions to the supernatural and unexplainable.

Creepshow is produced by the Cartel with Monster Agency Productions, Taurus Entertainment, and Striker Entertainment. Stan Spry, Jeff Holland, and Eric Woods are executive producers alongside Nicotero, Brian Witten, Robert Dudelson, James Dudelson, Jordan Kizwani and Russell Binder.

Irish series Kin has been renewed by AMC+. The gangland crime drama, which stars Charlie Cox, Clare Dunne, Aidan Gillen and Ciarán Hinds, is a co-production with Ireland’s RTE. It follows tight-knit crime family the Kinsellas. It is produced by Bron Studios and Headline Pictures with Peter McKenna as showrunner/executive producer, writer, and creator.

Bloodlands starring James Nesbitt, returns to Acorn TV for a second season. This comes after the BBC renewed it for a second season last year. It stars Nesbitt as DCI Tom Brannick. Victoria Smurfit also stars in the series, which is produced by HTM Television. It is exec produced by Jed Mercurio, Jimmy Mulville, Mark Redhead and Tommy Bulfin.

Acorn also has a 3rd season of New Zealand mystery My Life is Murder, starring Lucy Lawless and a third and fourth season of British police procedural London Kills, starring Hugo Speer.

My Life Is Murder, which follows Lawless as retired detective and sourdough superstar Alexa Crowe, is executive produced by Lucy Lawless, Claire Tonkin, Rachel Antony, Nicky Davies Williams, Pilar Perez and Don Klees.

London Kills, which is centered around an elite murder investigation squad in central London, is produced by PGMTV with Paul Marquess, Donna Wiffen, Catherine Mackin and Bea Tammer as exec producers.