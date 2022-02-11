Skip to main content
Cory Thompson Joins Stride As Lit/Talent Manager

Cory Thompson
Courtesy of Stride Management

EXCLUSIVE: Cory Thompson has joined Stride as a hybrid lit/talent manager.

Prior to joining Stride, Thompson served as President of Tact Media, a management and production firm he founded in 2019. Before that, he was head of the New York office of Vanguard Management Group for seven years and also served as an agent at Buchwald.

Thompson also produced the 2019 feature Rockaway (Gravitas Ventures) as well as the upcoming feature Latchkey Kids.

Clients include Nick Creegan (Batwoman, Law & Order: Organized Crime), Caroline Arapolgou (Outer Banks), Joe Chrest (Stranger Things), Sope Aluko (Black Panther, Legacies), Mario Revolori (Sierra Burgess Is A Loser) and Lenny Plattt (Quantico). On the lit side, Evan Kelman (2021 Black List, Barron’s Cove), John J. Budion (Rockaway), Joe Downey (Chick Fight) and Janek Ambros (Frances Perkins, Nixon’s Nixon).

