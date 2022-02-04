Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘The L Word: Generation Q’ Renewed For Season 3 By Showtime

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Beijing Olympics Opening Ceremony Review: China Sets Off Propaganda Fireworks; NBC Awkwardly Balances Sports & Geopolitics
Read the full story

‘Conversations With Friends’ First Look: Alison Oliver, Sasha Lane, Joe Alwyn & Jemima Kirke Star In Hulu-BBC Series From ‘Normal People’ Team

Hulu Logo
Hulu

Hulu and BBC Three today offered a first look at Conversations with Friends, their upcoming limited series starring newcomer Alison Oliver, Sasha Lane (American Honey, Hearts Beat Loud), Joe Alwyn (Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, The Favourite) and Jemima Kirke (Sylvie’s Love, Girls), which is set to premiere this spring.

Conversations with Friends is based on the best-selling novel by Sally Rooney, who previously adapted her novel Normal People into a hit romantic drama for Hulu. The series follows 21-year-old college student Frances (Oliver) as she navigates a series of relationships that force her to confront her own vulnerabilities for the first time.

Normal People creatives exec producing the new series include Ed Guiney, Emma Norton and Andrew Lowe for Element Pictures, Lenny Abrahamson, and Tommy Bulfin and Rose Garnett for the BBC. The series is an Element Pictures production for Hulu and BBC Three. Endeavor Content is handling international sales. Catherine Magee serves as series producer, with Jeanie Igoe as producer.

Check out the first stills from Conversations with Friends below.

Sasha Lane, Joe Alwyn, Alison Oliver and Jemima Kirke in 'Conversations with Friends'
Enda Bowe/Hulu
Jemima Kirke, Sasha Lane, Alison Oliver and Joe Alwyn in 'Conversations With Friends'
Enda Bowe/Hulu
Alison Oliver in 'Conversations with Friends'
Enda Bowe/Hulu
Joe Alwyn and Alison Oliver in 'Conversations with Friends'
Enda Bowe/Hulu
Jemima Kirke and Sasha Lane in 'Conversations with Friends'
Enda Bowe/Hulu
Sasha Lane and Alison Oliver in 'Conversations with Friends'
Enda Bowe/Hulu

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad