‘Conversations With Friends’ First Look: Alison Oliver, Sasha Lane, Joe Alwyn & Jemima Kirke Star In Hulu-BBC Series From ‘Normal People’ Team

Hulu and BBC Three today offered a first look at Conversations with Friends, their upcoming limited series starring newcomer Alison Oliver, Sasha Lane (American Honey, Hearts Beat Loud), Joe Alwyn (Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, The Favourite) and Jemima Kirke (Sylvie’s Love, Girls), which is set to premiere this spring.

Conversations with Friends is based on the best-selling novel by Sally Rooney, who previously adapted her novel Normal People into a hit romantic drama for Hulu. The series follows 21-year-old college student Frances (Oliver) as she navigates a series of relationships that force her to confront her own vulnerabilities for the first time.

Normal People creatives exec producing the new series include Ed Guiney, Emma Norton and Andrew Lowe for Element Pictures, Lenny Abrahamson, and Tommy Bulfin and Rose Garnett for the BBC. The series is an Element Pictures production for Hulu and BBC Three. Endeavor Content is handling international sales. Catherine Magee serves as series producer, with Jeanie Igoe as producer.

Check out the first stills from Conversations with Friends below.

