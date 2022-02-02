‘Concepción’: Filipino American Drama Series In The Works From Reggie Lee, ‘Yellow Rose’ Producers Jeremiah Abraham & ABS-CBN

EXCLUSIVE: All Rise‘s All Rise‘s Reggie Lee will team with Yellow Rose and Lingua Franca producer Jeremiah Abraham and ABS CBN for Concepción, a drama series in the works from creator Craig Obligación Wilson.

Written by Lynn Harrod who serves as co-showrunner with Wilson, Concepción follows the lives of an Asian-American kingpin and his extended crime family that lords over Historic Filipinotown (“HiFi”) in Los Angeles. The series is set across 28 years, alternating between the eras of 1992 and 2020. At the center of the series is Paulo “Pepe” Concepción, aka “Lolo Pepe,” who built a vast criminal empire through small-business extortion, gambling, racketeering and most of all the street sales of “Shabu” (Filipino meth). Over the span of the story, Lolo and his family live and work within the underworld of HiFi. Their morals, ethics and loyalties continually are tested as they struggle to revitalize HiFi and expand the power of their empire.

Concepción seeks to examine the world of an Asian-American crime patriarch, a world of drugs and money, but also heritage and pride, viewed through origins, history, choices and consequences.

“I am thrilled that ABS-CBN Corporation, with their wealth of resources in the Philippines, is joining us in this journey to hopefully bring this first Filipino-American drama with its dynamic scope and universal values to screens,” said Lee.

“Asian Americans have a wealth of stories and experiences that Hollywood has only begun to acknowledge,” added Abraham, also the CEO and Founder of Tremendous Communications. “I’m glad to produce such a unique project that I’m sure will captivate audiences everywhere.”

L-R: Craig Obligación Wilson, Lynn Harrod, Nathan McCoy, Ruel S. Bayani

Added Ruel S. Bayani, Head of ABS-CBN International Production and Co-Production: “As one of the Philippines’ leading media and entertainment organizations, the ABS-CBN Corporation is excited to collaborate on Concepción. It represents the highest quality of Filipino content made for a global audience and we hope to find a distribution partner to help bring this story to life.”

Concepción is produced by Lee, Abraham, Nathan McCoy. ABS-CBN is attached to the project as part of its latest efforts to push for more global Filipino content. Only Human Productions is the production company.