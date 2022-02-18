Conan O’Brien Gives Update On HBO Max Show: “I’d Like To Add More Foolishness To The Mountain”

Conan O’Brien joked that he feels like he has a term paper due when it comes to his new HBO Max series.

The comedian, talking on his Conan Needs A Friend podcast, said that he is working on the new show, which comes after he ended his late-night stint with TBS’ Conan last June. He said he can’t say exactly when it will come out, joking, “Have you ever had a term paper when you were in high school and it was due on a Thursday and Thursday came by and you didn’t have it?”

He reiterated that it won’t be a nightly show but hopes to focus on remote segments that he has done in the past such as Conan Without Borders, which saw the former Simpsons writer travel the world.

“What I’d like to focus on is the stuff that I think I’m particularly useful at or adept at. I want to double down on that… remotes and when I’m with real people in real situations, that’s exactly the kind of stuff I’m thinking about and want to do,” he said.

“When I travel, people say they just saw the one where I went to Korean spa and they saw my whole body and now can’t unsee it. It’s really nice… I would like to add more foolishness to that mountain.”

O’Brien added that Covid made it more difficult to get out and about but he’s “optimistic” that “things are turning a corner and I can’t wait to get back out there”