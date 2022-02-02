Comcast & ViacomCBS JV SkyShowtime Given Regulatory Greenlight; Preps 2022 Launch

Comcast and ViacomCBS’ SkyShowtime streamer has been given the regulatory greenlight and will launch in 20 European markets later this year.

The JV can now proceed with plans to open in the likes of The Netherlands, Norway, Portugal and Spain.

Comcast and ViacomCBS veteran Monty Sarhan, who was promoted to SkyShowtime CEO earlier this year, said the streamer will offer a “unique and compelling entertainment service” to a target market of more than 90M homes, combining 10,000 hours of content from the two U.S. giants.

Pricing and more details will come at a later date.

“We are pleased that SkyShowtime has received all regulatory approvals and are excited to bring this new, unique and compelling entertainment service—with a broad range of some of the world’s leading content—to millions of consumers across these markets,” added Sarhan.

The move comes as both companies prepare to further roll out their Peacock and Paramount+ streamers to major markets in Europe, with the streamer wars in the continent hotting up.

Comcast and ViacomCBS have both been clear that SkyShowtime will not cannibalize either service and will only be available in markets where Peacock and Paramount+ don’t operate.