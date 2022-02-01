Film And Television Sports Collective ‘The Big Picture’ Launches With Industry Initiative Focusing On Supporting Young Athletes In The Arts

EXCLUSIVE: Cut Throat City producer William Clevinger, multi-hyphenate Sidney Elle Brocious, actor Jonny Weston (Chasing Mavericks, Project Almanac), Chairman & CEO of Amalgam Jeremy Jordan Jones, Jerry Easter and Trena Cook-Easter—the parents of high school basketball prodigy Jerry Easter II—are joining forces to launch The Big Picture.

The Big Picture is a collective that will produce cutting edge film and TV projects while also creating first look opportunities and mentorship for young athletes throughout their careers. The company’s mission statement is: “A collective of artists, this is bigger than us, this is family: we are legacy producers.”

The collective will assist athletes with representation in professional sports, Name, Image and Likeness (NIL), and a united focused vision creating opportunities in entertainment throughout their sports careers. The Big Picture will function with a supportive family environment for them to succeed and excel in life with proper mental health support from the beginning.

The blueprint starting the vision is Jerry Easter II, the 6 foot-5 freshman basketball prodigy from Emmanuel Christian School in Toledo, Ohio, where he is a 3.9 GPA student and has been ranked as the #1 9th grader in the country, holding Power-5 offers from UCLA, Ohio State, and Michigan State before he ever played one high school game. He’s currently holding a season average of 25 points, 11 rebounds, 7 assists, & 5 steals per game while leadings his team to a 10-2 record to date.

This concept of nurturing and working with high character young athletes alongside their families to afford them a unique situation where all of the relationships consisting of a group of culturally diverse individuals spread throughout multiple industries will be utilized to develop long- term connections and ventures in the arts. It will consist of: mentorship from a field made up of: iconic sports figures to be announced; acting, writing, producing, directing; and music to encompass all of the creative endeavors.

Clevinger said, “We want to give the next generation opportunities to break down doors and barriers with support behind them and a unified vision to excel at their sports ambitions, desires, and dreams, before they ever step into any setting and have a legacy prepared for themselves years in advance.”

“We will give these unique talents the opportunities to control their own futures and sustain mental health in a family multi-cultural environment,” Clevinger continues. In order to tap into the dreams, voices, and cultural beliefs that few other environments can offer. In my career I’ve always felt this was bigger than myself, and for me [it] has always been about loyalty to those who helped pave a way.”