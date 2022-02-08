‘CODA’ Becomes First Apple Original, First Film Led By Predominantly Deaf Cast To Land Best Picture Oscar Nom

Sian Heder’s family drama CODA broke ground this morning as both the first Apple Original, and the first feature led by a predominantly deaf cast to land a Best Picture Oscar nomination.

Its star Troy Kotsur likewise made history—becoming the first deaf actor to land a nomination in 35 years, as well as the first deaf male actor ever to do so—as he entered the category of Best Supporting Actor.

CODA was also nominated today for Best Adapted Screenplay. Its competitors in the Best Picture arena include Belfast (Focus Features), Don’t Look Up (Netflix), Drive My Car (Sideshow/Janus Films), Dune and King Richard (Warner Bros.), Licorice Pizza (MGM/United Artists Releasing), Nightmare Alley (Searchlight Pictures), The Power of the Dog (Netflix) and West Side Story (20th Century Studios). Kotsur will contend opposite Ciarán Hinds (Belfast), J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos) and the Power of the Dog duo of Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

CODA is a comedic drama based on the French film La Famille Bélier, which tells the story of Ruby (Emilia Jones), a CODA (or “child of deaf adult”) who serves as an interpreter for the members of her Boston family, including her mother Jackie (Marlee Matlin), her father Frank (Kotsur) and her brother Leo (Daniel Durant). At a pivotal moment in her life, the character finds herself torn between the role she plays, in connecting her loved ones to the outside world—above all, with regard to their fishing business—and her pursuit of an education in music.

The film garnered critical acclaim upon its premiere at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, winning its Grand Jury Prize, as well as its Audience Award, Directing Award and U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Best Ensemble. Apple acquired it out of the festival for a record-setting $25 million, releasing it in theaters and on Apple TV+ on August 13. Over the course of the 2021-2022 awards season, the film has also been recognized with noms at the BAFTA Awards, the Critics Choice Awards, the Artios Awards, the Independent Spirit Awards, the PGA Awards and the WGA Awards.