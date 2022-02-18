Apple To Re-Release Best Picture Nominee ‘CODA’ Next Weekend With Free Theatrical Screenings

EXCLUSIVE: CODA, the film that traveled the longest road among the Best Picture nominees, will get a new surge. Apple and its Original Films division will re-release the inspirational film for free in theaters from next Friday, February 25 through Sunday, February 27. All free screenings to feature open captions to be fully accessible to the deaf and hard-of-hearing

The crowd pleaser began its Oscar journey at 2021 Virtual Sundance, where it swept the major awards by winning four: Special Jury Award for Ensemble Cast, the Directing Award, the Audience Award and the Grand Jury Prize. It also set a festival acquisition record when Apple acquired it for $25 million.

CODA, which premiered in theaters and globally on Apple TV+ last August, is the first film starring a predominantly Deaf cast to receive a Best Picture nomination, and Troy Kotsur is the first Deaf male actor to receive a nomination for Best Supporting Actor. The film got three Oscar noms, with director Siân Heder getting nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay.

The limited theatrical release will take place in major cities across the U.S. and London, free-of-charge and with open captions. There will be three daily showtimes for audiences to attend on a first come, first serve basis. Audiences at a special showing in Los Angeles will have the opportunity to be part of a live Q&A with the cast and writer/director Siân Heder, which will have translators in ASL.

“Every so often, a film comes along that strikes a deep emotional chord for audiences who celebrate its win for humanity. CODA does just that. Siân and the amazing cast and crew of ‘CODA’ gave the world a gift with this film, and we are inspired to pass this gift on,” said Matt Dentler, Apple’s Head of Features.