Coachalla & Stagecoach: No Mask, No Vaccine, No Test, No Problem

Vaccinations, masks and Covid tests are out at this year’s Coachella and Stagecoach festivals, according to postings on their respective official web sites.

“In accordance with local guidelines, there will be no vaccination, testing or masking requirements at Coachella 2022,” reads the “Health & Safety” page for the Goldenvoice-produced event. Ditto the same page on the Stagecoach site.

Face coverings are, however, “recommended to protect against desert dust.”

The changes follow a slew of similar announcements from the State of California, which will lift mask requirements at outdoor mega-events tomorrow, and Disneyland, which just today indicated it is lifting masking requirements in the park on Thursday.

Queried yesterday what precautions he would take at such an event, California Director of Health and Human Services Dr. Mark Ghaly said, “If you’re asking my advice, keep your mask near you [and] try to be in a group where you know other people are vaccinated.”

The festivals, which have been canceled or delayed multiple times during the pandemic, will take place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio.

Harry Styles, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, Dojo Cat, Flume, Danny Elfman, 21 Savage, Phoebe Bridgers, Big Sean, Brockhampton, Run the Jewels, Fatboy Slim are among the acts performing at Coachella across the weekends of April 15th, 16th & 17th and April 22, 23 & 24.

Last week Ye (neé Kanye West) demanded an apology from co-headliner Billie Eilish over a perceived slight to rapper Travis Scott, who was allegedly dissed by Eilish last Saturday. None has been forthcoming.

YAY! Presale for Weekend 2 starts Friday 1/14 at 10am PT. Weekend 1 is sold out. Register now at https://t.co/qujCsdCWkp pic.twitter.com/cEp5iNJY9M — Coachella (@coachella) January 13, 2022

Stagecoach will feature Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, The Black Crowes, Brandi Carlile, Tanya Tucker, Lee Brice, Cody Johnson and many more across from April 29-May 1.