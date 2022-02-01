CMT Music Awards Sets New April Date On CBS

CBS and CMT have set a new April airdate and venue for the 2022 CMT Music Awards. CBS’ inaugural broadcast of country music’s entirely fan-voted awards show will now take place live Monday, April 11 from 8-11 p.m. live ET/delayed PT from Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium and various locations in and around the city. The show will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

It’s been a bit of musical chairs for dates for the CMT Music Awards and Grammys on CBS. The CMT Music Awards, originally set for April 3, were displaced by the Grammy Awards, which shifted to April 3 after Covid forced a postponement of that ceremony’s original date in January.

It will be the first time the CMT Music Awards will air on CBS after ViacomCBS announced it was moving the annual country music awards show from cabler CMT to its broadcast sister.

“The biggest and best moments in music are coming to CBS this April,” said Jack Sussman, EVP Specials, Music, Live Events & Alternative Programming at CBS. “The CMT brand is preeminent in the world of country music, and we are thrilled that their team was able to coordinate a new date to bring this marquee event for television to CBS, and maximize the power of the ViacomCBS universe behind it.”

“It’s official: Our three-hour Nashville extravaganza will be Live on CBS on April 11 for the first time as part of the Network’s biggest month of music ever,” shared Margaret Comeaux, John Hamlin and Leslie Fram, Executive Producers, CMT Music Awards. “Expect the most unforgettable CMT Music Awards yet, jam-packed with the most star-power, world premiere performances and one-of-a-kind collaborations from in and around Music City.”

The 2022 CMT Music Awards are executive produced by Comeaux for CMT, Hamlin for Switched On Entertainment and Fram for CMT. Jackie Barba and Heather D. Graffagnino are executives in charge of production; Shanna Strassberg and Taryn Hurd are talent producers.

Nominations, voting and additional details will be announced in the coming weeks.