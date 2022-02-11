Clive Owen Among 10 Cast In FX Limited Series ‘Retreat’

FX has set its cast for Retreat, a limited series from The OA creators Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij, starring Emma Corrin. Oscar nominee Clive Owen (Closer), Harris Dickinson (The King’s Man), Alice Braga (Queen of the South), Jermaine Fowler (Judas and the Black Messiah), Joan Chen (Marco Polo), Raul Esparza (Law & Order: SVU), Edoardo Ballerini (Dinner Rush), Pegah Ferydoni (Turkish for Beginners), Ryan J. Haddad (The Politician) and Javed Khan (The Bay) join Corrin in the series, along with previously announced Marling.

Retreat is a radical conceptualization of the whodunit with a new kind of detective at the helm — a gen Z amateur sleuth named Darby Hart (Corrin). Darby and 11 other guests are invited by a reclusive billionaire to participate in a Retreat at a remote and dazzling location. When one of the other guests is found dead, Darby must fight to prove it was murder against a tide of competing interests and before the killer takes another life.

Owen plays Andy; Marling portrays Lee; Dickinson is Bill; Braga plays Sian; Fowler is Martin; Chen portrays Lu Mei; Esparza is David; Ballerini plays Ray; Ferydoni portrays Ziba; Haddad plays Oliver and Khan is Rohan.

Marling and Batmanglij will write and direct the series which the frequent collaborators will executive produce with Andrea Sperling (Transparent). FX Productions is the studio.

