Clive Davis’ Annual Pre-Grammy Bash Postponed To 2023

The annual pre-Grammy party by music mogul Clive Davis has been moved for the second year in a row.

The star-studded celebration had been held the night before the ceremony each year since 1975. But it was moved online last year because of the pandemic and broken into two parts, the second of which was held after the actual Grammys because of Davis’s illness with Bell’s Palsy.

Now, the 2022 edition has also been moved, this time to 2023. The Grammy Awards itself has been moved from its planned dates in Los Angeles to April 3 in Las Vegas, which allegedly complicated all matters related to the Clive Davis bash.

“Due to the logistical obstacles caused by the ongoing pandemic, including the unavailability of an appropriate venue, we have decided to postpone the 2022 Pre-Grammy Gala,” Davis and Academy CEO Harvey Mason, jr. said in a statement. “We will resume the celebration next year when we will host an incredible evening in our unique and glittering way, hospitable to our wonderful music artists, music executives, film, television, sports and illustrious politicians who annually love the event like no other. As previously announced, other GRAMMY week activities will be held in Las Vegas and the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards will continue its tradition as Music’s Biggest Night on April 3 from the MGM Garden Arena.”

Unclear is how the postponement affect the plans to honor Sony Music Chairman Rob Stringer, who was to receive the Grammy Salute to Industry Icons award.

The Grammy Awards ceremony is scheduled for the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Trevor Noah of The Daily Show will again host.