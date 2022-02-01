‘Landscape With Invisible Hand’: Clifton Collins Jr., Michael Gandolfini, Josh Hamilton & Brooklynn MacKinzie Round Out Cast Of MGM Pic

Cory Finley’s feature adaptation of National Book Award winner Landscape With Invisible Hand has added Clifton Collins Jr. (Nightmare Alley, Jockey), Michael Gandolfini (The Many Saints of Newark), Josh Hamilton (Eighth Grade) and Brooklynn MacKinzie (Truth Be Told).

Production begins this week on Finley’s third movie following the critically acclaimed Thoroughbreds and Bad Education.

The new stars join Asante Blackk, Tiffany Haddish, and Kylie Rogers in the big screen take of M.T. Anderson’s novel, which is a heightened comedy set in a deeply stratified, alien future.

Plan B’s Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner are producing with Annapurna’s Megan Ellison and Sue Naegle.

Collins Jr. currently stars in Guillermo Del Toro’s Nightmare Alley and the upcoming After Yang from director Kogonada. He won the Sundance Special Jury acting award in the U.S. Dramatic section for Jockey last year, a part that’s also landed him an Independent Spirit Best Male Lead nod. He stars on HBO’s Westworld and also starred in such movies as Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Wally Pfister’s Transcendence, Honey Boy, , The Mule, Capote and The Waves. He is represented by CAA and MGMT Entertainment.

Related Story Jennifer Grand Lands Blind Feature Film Script Deal Through MGM & The Black List Partnership

Gandolfini most recently played the younger version of Tony Soprano in The Many Saints of Newark, a role made famous by his father, James Gandolfini. He will next be seen guest starring in the Paramount+ limited series, The Offer, and AppleTV+’s Extrapolations. He recently wrapped production on Susanna Fogel’s psychological thriller Cat Person and Ari Aster’s Disappointment Blvd. He is represented by WME.

Hamilton was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award for his performance in Bo Burnham’s hit A24 feature, Eighth Grade. He is currently filming AMC’s hit show, The Walking Dead. On film, he can be seen in Ilana Glazer’s False Positive, and Amazon’s The Map of Tiny Perfect Things. He most recently recurred on Ray Donovan while also appearing in FX’s Mrs. America, NBC’s This Is Us, and HBO’s Mrs. Fletcher. He is represented by Innovative Artists and MGMT Entertainment.

MacKinzie has appeared in Apple TV’s Truth Be Told series, served as a recurring guest star on Netflix’s Country Comfort and appeared in the Justine Bateman produced film, Violet. Mackenzie is currently starring in the Apple TV series Puppy Place as Lizze. She is represented by A3 Artist Agency and Myrna Lieberman Management.