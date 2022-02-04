Cinedigm Acquires Coming-Of-Age Drama ‘Coast’ Starring Fatima Ptacek, Melissa Leo, Cristela Alonzo, Ciara Bravo & More

EXCLUSIVE: Cinedigm has acquired North American rights to Coast, a coming-of-age drama starring Fatima Ptacek (Dora the Explorer), stand-up comedian Cristela Alonzo (Cristela), Academy Award winner Melissa Leo (The Fighter) and Ciara Bravo (Cherry), with plans to release it day-and-date in theaters and on VOD on April 8. VMI Worldwide, which is handling international sales and distribution, will rep the film at the Berlin Film Festival when it kicks off on February 10.

Set in a farming community along the Central California coast, the story revolves around 16-year-old Abby (Ptacek), who is desperate to escape the trappings of small-town life. Stuck in a loop of sameness, she refuses to believe the lives of those around her are all she has to look forward to, longing for something more. Everything changes when she falls for the lead singer of a touring rock band and must decide whether to leave her family and friends behind in search of a better life.

Jessica Hester and Derek Schweickart directed the film from a script by Cindy Kitagawa, which was based on her own childhood experiences. Mia Frampton (Bridesmaids) and Mia Xitlali (Max) round out its cast. Hester and Schweickart produced alongside Dani Faith Leonard, Sonya Lunsford, Wendy Guerrero and Alex Cirillo.

“We are excited to partner with Cinedigm and VMI to help audiences get to know the amazing talent in Coast. It’s thanks to the nuanced performances of all of our actors that we can bring to life the complexity of Abby’s teenage heart,” said Hester and Schweickar in a joint statement. “Nobody lives in a vacuum, and through Coast we wanted to explore the tangled web of what ‘home’ means to each of us. Plus, who couldn’t use a dose of mosh pit fun?”

“Coast reminds us of that exciting time when the world is a place of endless possibility, and we are searching for our place within it. Its rich, dimensional characters, including those of Latinx and Asian American heritage, are brought to life through the stellar cast,” added Cinedigm’s Chief Content Officer, Yolanda Macias. “Given its universally relatable storyline and fantastic soundtrack, we’re sure audiences will gravitate toward this rockin’ film when it releases in theaters and on digital this spring.”

Cinedigm’s deal was negotiated by Brandon Hill, Manager of Acquisitions, and Tiffany Boyle of Ramo Law. COO, Productions and Acquisitions Jessica Bennett brokered for VMI with Ramo Law representing the filmmakers.