Hot Project: Cinco Paul To Make Directorial Debut On Imagine/Warner Music Group Animated Film ‘Winter Wonderland’

EXCLUSIVE: Cinco Paul is set to make his feature animation directorial debut on Winter Wonderland, the live action/stop motion animation film built around the classic holiday song. Pic is a collaboration between Imagine Kids+Family and Warner Music Group. Deadline previously reported that Paul would be writing original songs for the live action/stop motion picture.

Paul’s credits include co-writing with Ken Daurio the Despicable Me trilogy, Minions, Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears A Who, and The Lorax, and The Secret Life of Pets, as well as serving as the showrunner and songwriter for Schmigadoon! on Apple TV+. Those animated films have grossed over $4 billion at the box office.

The film is being shopped to find a home this week. Paul has created and written a live-action and stop-motion animated family film anchored by the classic holiday song, and featuring original songs written by him. Imagine Kids+Family and WMG (the song is controlled by Warner Chappell Music) are co-producing and co-financing the film.

Pic is produced by Imagine Entertainment Chairmen Brian Grazer and Ron Howard and Imagine Kids+Family President Stephanie Sperber, along with WMG’s Charlie Cohen, President, TV & Film, Warner Music Entertainment, Meredith Milton, WMG consultant and producer, as well as Kurt Deutsch, SVP, Theatrical and Catalog, Warner Chappell Music.

Winter Wonderland is the first project to emerge from Imagine’s and WMG’s multi-year strategic partnership to co-produce and co-finance a slate of music-centered projects across multiple mediums, including film, television, documentary, and other short-form content.

Paul is repped by Gersh.