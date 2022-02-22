Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ Gets First-Look Photo As Kenneth Branagh Joins Cast

Universal has unveiled a first-look photo from Christopher Nolan’s anticipated thriller Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy, also announcing that Kenneth Branagh has joined the cast, with production now underway.

The Belfast filmmaker joins an ensemble that also includes Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Dylan Arnold, David Krumholtz, Alden Ehrenreich and Michael Angarano, as previously announced.

In Nolan’s latest, which is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning bookAmerican Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin, Murphy stars as the theoretical physicist of the same name, whose work on the Manhattan Project led to the invention of the atomic bomb. The epic thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it.

Nolan is directing from his own script, with production taking place in New Mexico, California and New Jersey. He is also producing with Emma Thomas and Atlas Entertainment’s Charles Roven. The film shot on a combination of IMAX 65mm and 65mm large-format film photography is slated to debut in theaters on IMAX, 70mm, 35mm and all other screens on July 21, 2023—a slot saved for Nolan’s films in the past, which is also around two weeks ahead of the anniversary of the dropping of the bomb on Hiroshima.

Branagh is an actor, writer, director and producer whose work has netted him eight Oscar nominations. His most recent effort behind the camera, the semi-autobiographical Belfast, scored noms this year for Best Picture, Directing, Original Screenplay, Supporting Actor, Supporting Actress, Original Song and Sound. He also recently helmed the Hercule Poirot mystery Death on the Nile, which was released by 20th Century Studios earlier this month.

Branagh stars as Poirot in the latter title, and has also recently appeared in such films as All Is True, Murder on the Orient Express and Nolan’s Tenet and Dunkirk.

Branagh is represented by WME, Berwick & Kovacik and Gochman Law Group. Check out the first still from Oppenheimer below.