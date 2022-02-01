AMC+ And RLJE Films Acquire Holiday Comedy ‘Christmas With The Campbells’ Starring Brittany Snow, Justin Long & Alex Moffat

AMC+ and RLJE Films have acquired worldwide rights to the holiday comedy Christmas with the Campbells, starring Brittany Snow (Pitch Perfect franchise), Justin Long (He’s Just Not That Into You), Alex Moffat (Saturday Night Live), Julia Duffy (Newhart), George Wendt (Cheers) and JoAnna Garcia Swisher (Sweet Magnolias). The film produced by Vince Vaughn’s Wild West Picture Show will simultaneously hit theaters and AMC+ in the U.S. in late fall.

Christmas with the Campbells is billed as a traditional holiday romance story executed with unfiltered adult humor. Specifics as far as its plot are being kept under wraps.

Clare Niederpruem is directing from a script by Vaughn, Dan Lagana (American Vandal) and Barbara Kymlicka. Vaughn and Lagana are also producing alongside Peter Billingsley (Couples Retreat) under their Wild West Picture Show banner, with Stan Spry (Creepshow) exec producing. The feature is the second from RLJE and Wild West, on the heels of stand-up comic Steve Byrne’s The Opening Act, starring Jimmy O. Yang, Jermaine Fowler & Ken Jeong.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better cast and a group of filmmakers with whom to work,” said RLJE Films’ Chief Acquisitions Officer Mark Ward. “This is the second collaboration between RLJE Films and Vince Vaughn and Peter Billingsley and now, with the partnership with AMC+, we will be able to bring this film to an even wider audience.”

“On the heels of an incredibly successful launch for the twisted black dramedy ‘Silent Night,’ which became one of our most watched films of 2021, we’re delighted to partner with RLJE Films once again – this time adding the comedic genius of Vince Vaughn, Dan Lagana and Peter Billingsley – to bring our subscribers another unexpected and wildly entertaining film for the holiday season,” added AMC+ General Manager Courtney Thomasma. “Between Vince and Peter’s Christmas movie pedigree and the stellar cast, ‘Christmas with the Campbells’ is the perfect addition to our biggest year of programming, as we continue to build AMC+ into a true destination for the best feature films.”

Wild West Picture Show is a production company founded by Vaughn in 2005 that has also produced such films as The Internship, Couples Retreat, Four Christmases and The Break-Up. Wild West’s television credits include Audience Network’s Undeniable with Joe Buck and ESPN’s 30 for 30 documentary on the ’85 Bears, which Vaughn also narrated, along with Audience Network’s Fear(less) with Tim Ferriss, the TBS original sitcom Sullivan & Son and the Netflix animated series F is for Family.

RLJE Films is a business unit of AMC Networks. Its recent and upcoming features include David Oyelowo’s directorial debut The Water Man; Amber Sealey’s No Man of God starring Elijah Wood and Luke Kirby; Sion Sono’s 2021 Sundance Film Festival premiere Prisoners of the Ghostland starring Nicolas Cage and Sofia Boutella; and the apocalyptic holiday dramedy Silent Night from writer-director Camille Griffin.

AMC+ is a subscription VOD streaming service owned by AMC Networks that launched in 2020. Films debuting exclusively on the service thus far include Adam Egypt Mortimer’s mystery-thriller Archenemy, Edward John Drake’s sci-fi action pic Apex, Aharon Keshales’ crime pic South of Heaven, No Man of God, Prisoners of the Ghostland and Silent Night.

Ward and Betsy Rodgers negotiated the deal to acquire Christmas with the Campbells for AMC+/RLJE Films with Vaughn and Billingsley on behalf of the filmmakers.