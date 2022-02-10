Christian Dior-Coco Chanel Drama Series Starring Ben Mendelsohn & Juliette Binoche Ordered By Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has formalized a series order for The New Look, a World War II-set drama about fashion icons Christian Dior and Coco Chanel starring Emmy winner Ben Mendelsohn and Oscar winner Juliette Binoche. The project comes from Bloodline and Damages co-creator Todd A. Kessler and Apple Studios. It marks the first series from the newly formed television producing partnership of Kessler and veteran producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura (Transformers, Salt).

Written, executive produced and directed by Kessler, The New Look is inspired by true events and named after the moniker by which Dior’s style went down in history. Filmed exclusively in Paris, the series depicts the meteoric rise of fashion designer Christian Dior (Mendelsohn) as he dethrones the Grande Dame Coco Chanel (Binoche) and helps return spirit and life to the world with his ground-breaking, iconic imprint of beauty and influence.

In addition to Dior (Mendelsohn), whose creations dominated world fashion in the decade following World War II, and Chanel (Binoche), the interwoven saga will include the stories of other Dior contemporaries and rivals: Balmain, Balenciaga, Givenchy, Pierre Cardin, Yves Saint Laurent and more.

Mark A. Baker (Bloodline, The Night Of) will also produce.

Mendelsohn has been attached to star in The New Look from early on, reuniting with Kessler following Mendelsohn’s Emmy-winning role in Netflix’s Bloodline, which Kessler co-created and executive produced. Apple TV+ went on to cast the co-lead, Chanel, before officially giving the series a go.

Also is known for his roles in Animal Kingdom, The Dark Knight Rises, The Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Captain Marvel, The King, and HBO’s The Outsider, Mendelsohn is in Joe Wright’s Cyrano and will next be seen in Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion for Disney+, as well as in Damián Szifron’s Misanthrope opposite Shailene Woodley. He is repped by WME and United Management.

In her first major foray into American television, Binoche will soon be seen in The Staircase, HBO Max’s limited series adaptation of the true-crime docuseries. An Oscar winner for The English Patient, she next will be seen on the big screen starring alongside Vincent Lindon in Claire Denis’ Fire. She is repped by CAA.