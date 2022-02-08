AGC Launches Chris Pine’s Directorial Debut ‘Poolman’ With Patty Jenkins & Stacey Sher Producing; Pine Leads Cast With Annette Bening & Danny DeVito – EFM Hot Pic

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s a hot one that’ll spice up the virtual EFM this week. Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios is launching sales on Chris Pine’s directorial debut Poolman, which the Star Trek actor will star in alongside Oscar nominees Annette Being and Danny DeVito.

In the movie, Pine will play Darren Barrenman, a hapless dreamer and would-be philosopher who spends his days looking after the pool of the Tahitian Tiki apartment block in sunny Los Angeles and crashing city council meetings with his neighbors Jack and Diane (DeVito, Bening). When Barrenman uncovers the greatest water heist in LA history since Chinatown he makes uneasy alliances with a beautiful and connected femme fatale while following every lead he can with corrupt city officials, burned out Hollywood types, and mysterious benefactors – all in the name of protecting his precious Los Angeles. Expect some fun cameos and supporting cast to be added.

The mystery-comedy will be produced by Pine, Stacey Sher (Django Unchained) for Shiny Penny Productions, Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman) for Wicious Pictures, and Ian Gotler. Pine has co-scripted with Gotler who is a partner at the Hell Or High Water actor’s production banner Barry Linen Motion Pictures.