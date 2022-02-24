Former truTV Chiefs Chris Linn & Marissa Ronca Strike Development Deal With Fox’s Bento Box

Chris Linn, former President of truTV, and Marissa Ronca, who was Head of Original Programming & Development at the WarnerMedia cable network, have struck a development deal with Fox-owned Bento Box Entertainment.

The pair have signed the pact via their Contrast Media, the consulting firm that they set up last year.

The agreement will see them advise on creative strategy, packaging and development of animated projects for Fox, free streaming service Tubi and third party platforms.

The pair will also work with the company on its NFT studio Blockchain Creative Labs.

Bento Box, which Fox acquired in 2019, is behind series including Fox’s Bob’s Burgers, Duncanville, The Great North and Housebroken as well as Apple’s Central Park, Comedy Central’s Brickleberry and Netflix’s Mulligan.

Linn left truTV in 2019 after a restructure that saw Kevin Reilly take on leadership of the network and Ronca left shortly afterwards. The pair were responsible for the comedic rebrand of the network with series such as Impractical Jokers, Billy On The Street, I’m Sorry and At Home with Amy Sedaris.

“Chris and Marissa are fantastic executives, whose work we’ve admired for quite some time,” said Scott Greenberg, Co-Founder and CEO, Bento Box Entertainment. “As we continue to grow Bento Box’s output and expand into Web3 with Blockchain Creative Labs, we’re thrilled to be partnering with them, and are eager to create amazing new content together.”

“Scott Greenberg and his team share our passion for comedy, collaboration and fan-favorite content,” added Linn and Ronca. “We look forward to bringing our expertise to Bento Box during this exciting period of growth.”