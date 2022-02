(Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)

Chris Licht with Stephen Colbert at the Emmy Awards last year.

Chris Licht, the executive producer of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert who also launched Morning Joe on MSNBC, is poised to take over the reins of CNN after the Discovery-WarnerMedia merger closes, a source confirmed.

An announcement is planned as early as next week.

Puck News first reported on Discovery CEO David Zaslav’s plans to tap Licht for the job.

More to come.