Huvane Family Sets Private Memorial Service For Late Management 360 Partner Chris Huvane

Following the tragic death of Management 360 partner Chris Huvane, the Huvane family announced today that they will hold a private memorial service for their beloved son, husband, brother and uncle, who passed away on February 6.

“We been overwhelmed by the messages of love and support we have received from people around the globe who loved Chris,” the family said in a statement. “He was a bright and shining beacon of light and we are so grateful to hear all of the stories of how he touched so many people with his kindness.”

To honor Chris’ life, the family has created a fundraising page in his name where all funds will go to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). Huvane took his life at age 47.

“Chris was open about his struggles with depression and he was very involved with encouraging people who had similar battles to ask for help. He wrote this about depression in 2019, “We cannot be shy about our struggles. I speak openly about depression in hopes that others who are dealing with similar issues can see that I am an ally.” NAMI provides services for those who need a gentle, guiding hand, and we feel that this is what our beautiful Chris would want as his legacy.”