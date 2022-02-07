Chris Huvane Dies: Management 360 Partner Was 47

Top talent manager and former magazine editor and PR executive Chris Huvane died last night in apparent suicide. Huvane, who was known as one of the nicest guys in Hollywood and was beloved by colleagues, clients and friends, was 47. He had been battling depression for a long time.

At Management 360, Huvane worked with such clients as the late Chadwick Boseman, Margot Robbie, Margaret Qualley, Jensen Ackles, Julianne Moore, Zoey Deutch, Travis Fimmel, Zach Braff, Henry Winkler, Malcolm Barrett, Frank Grillo, Brad Goreski, Ben McKenzie, Chris Cantwell and Chris Rogers.

“We are devastated beyond words this morning, Chris was simply ‘the best of the best,'” Management 360 partners said in a statement. “A brilliant manager, consummate colleague and friend, a rock of our company and our culture, beloved by every single person who ever met him. It’s an incalculable loss and our hearts go out to his family and friends. We are all better for having known Chris, and we commit to honoring his legacy everyday forward.”

Huvane, born June 29, 1974 in New York, switched careers multiple times. He became a manager in 2010 when he joined Management 360 and was promoted to partner in 2015.

Prior to that, Huvane was GQ Senior West Coast Editor. He started his career with HBH Public Relations.

Huvane is survived by his brothers, Slate PR partner Stephen and CAA partner Kevin.