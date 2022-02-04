‘Children Ruin Everything’ Renewed For Season 2 At CTV; Roku To Launch In U.S. Later This Year

Comedy series Children Ruin Everything, from Schitt’s Creek’s Kurt Smeaton, has been renewed for a second season at Canadian broadcaster CTV.

The series, which stars Meaghan Rath and Aaron Abrams, will return for a second season with 16 half-hours, up from the eight episodes ordered for the first season.

Production will begin later this spring and the first season of the series will air on Roku in the U.S. later this year.

The half-hour comedy about living with children follows Astrid, played by Rath, and James, played by Abrams, who struggle to find a balance between being mom and dad to two kids and being who they were before offspring. It explores the ways kids can tear down your life and, if you’re lucky, replace it with something you have to admit is pretty okay, too.

The cast also includes Ennis Esmer and Nazneen Contractor. Chuck Tatham, whose credits include Modern Family and Arrested Development, and Mark Montefiore, known for Letterkenny and What Would Sal Do? are executive producers, along with Rath. Beth Iley (Killjoys) is producer.

It comes from Letterkenny producer New Metric Media

“Kurt and our talented partners at New Metric Media have created a timely love letter to childrearing that has resonated with both parents and non-parents alike,” said Justin Stockman, Vice-President, Content Development & Programming, Bell Media. “By ordering an additional season before the end of its first season run, and upping the episode count to 16, we are showcasing our high confidence in the success of this series, and look forward to delivering a second super-sized season of this relatable comedy.”

“I say this as a proud father, we are thrilled at how well Children Ruin Everything has been received, which is further proof that children really are the root of all evil.” said Mark Montefiore, Executive Producer & President of New Metric Media. “We’re looking forward to bringing more laughs and heart, which is what this series is really about, to season two and of course continuing our terrific partnership with Bell Media.”