Chevy Chase ‘Doesn’t Care’ About Claims He Acted Like A ‘Jerk’ On ‘Community’

Chevy Chase says he’s happy with who he is and doesn’t really care what anyone thinks of him.

In a new interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Chase addressed the accusations he was a jerk while working on the Dan Harmon comedy Community for four seasons. He departed the series due to conflicts with Harmon over the direction of the character.

“I guess you’d have to ask them. I don’t give a crap!” he said with a laugh when asked how he felt when he hears about his former collaborators’ negative experiences working with him.

He added, “I am who I am. And I like where— who I am. I don’t care. And it’s part of me that I don’t care. And I’ve thought about that a lot. And I don’t know what to tell you, man. I just don’t care.”

In one of Chase’s most controversial outbursts on set, he used the N-word during a particularly heated discussion in 2012 with Harmon regarding his character Pierce Hawthorne, an aging tycoon who is described as a bigot.

While he didn’t use the word to address his Black cast members, Donald Glover or Yvette Nicole Brown, Deadline reported at the time that the exchange upset the cast.

After he was fed more lines he found offensive during a scene, he snapped and launched the tirade, airing his frustration and suggesting that the way things with Pierce are going, he may next be asked to call Troy (Glover) or Shirley (Brown) the N-word.

Chase made a cameo appearance in the Season 5 premiere.

Watch his full interview with CBS Sunday Morning below.