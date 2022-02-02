‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Chelsea Peretti Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea Peretti, the comedian, actress and writer best known for her role as Gina Linetti on the hit comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine, has signed with CAA for representation.

Peretti is otherwise known for her acclaimed 2014 stand-up special Chelsea Peretti: One of the Greats, which currently holds a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

She’s appeared on the film side in Stella Meghie’s 2020 romantic drama The Photograph, Andrea Dorfman’s 2019 comedy Spinster, John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein’s comedic thriller Game Night, Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone’s comedy Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping and Garth Jennings’ animated sequel Sing 2 for Illumination and Universal Pictures, among other titles. She’s featured on the TV side in such series as Girls, New Girl, Kroll Show, Drunk History, Search Party, Comedy Bang! Bang!, Another Period, Parks and Recreation and The Sarah Silverman Program, lending her vocal talents to animated series including Big Mouth, The Great North, The Simpsons, Crank Yankers, American Dad!, Animals. and Gravity Falls.

The two-time WGA Award nominee also wrote on Parks and Recreation, The Sarah Silverman Program and Kroll Show, as well as Saturday Night Live, releasing the satirical EPs Foam and Flotsam and Phosphorescent Panic in 2020 to critical praise.

Peretti was formerly with WME. She continues to be represented by Range Media Partners and attorney Melissa Fox of Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.