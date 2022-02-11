‘Charmed’ Casts Shi Ne Nielson; Joy Suprano Joins ‘Fleishman Is In Trouble’

EXCLUSIVE: The Fosters alumna Shi Ne Nielson has booked a heavily recurring role on the fourth season of The CW’s Charmed reboot. Nielsen will play Roxie, the mercurial owner of the Blue Camellia, a mysterious bar with an emotional history that caters to a dangerous collection of magical miscreants. Part fixer, part-confidant to those who drink at her establishment, part heartbroken hero…Roxie is the keeper of many secrets…including her own. She’ll play a central role in the action and drama of Season 4 as the Charmed Ones bring her deeper into their lives and their hearts. The question is…can they trust her? Based on the original series, Charmed is from CBS Studios in association with Propagate Content, with executive producers Jeffery Lieber, Nicki Renna and Joey Falco, Kevin Dowling, Jennie Snyder Urman, Ben Silverman , Brad Silberling, Howard Owens, Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro. Known for her recurring roles on The Fosters and Chasing Life, Nielson recently guest-starred on MacGyver, S.W.A.T., and The Rookie. She’s repped by BRS/Gage Talent Agency.

EXCLUSIVE: Joy Suprano (Hightown) has been cast in a season-long arc opposite Jesse Eisenberg and Lizzy Caplan in FX on Hulu’s Fleishman Is In Trouble, a limited series adaptation of Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s bestselling debut novel. She will play Cyndi. Details of the role are being kept under wraps. Fleishman is in Trouble will be produced by ABC Signature and will be available exclusively on FX on Hulu. Suprano was most recently seen recurring on Starz’s Hightown. She is repped by Industry Entertainment and Peikoff/Mahan.