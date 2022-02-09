Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou And Ray Fisher Among Those Starring In Zack Snyder’s Next Film ‘Rebel Moon’ For Netflix

Zack Snyder is gathering quite the ensemble for his next film as Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Ray Fisher and Doona Bae are set to join Snyder’s Rebel Moon at Netflix starring Sofia Boutella. Jena Malone, Staz Nair, E. Duffy, Charlotte Maggi and Sky Yang are also set to round out the cast. Snyder is directing the film as well as co-writing it with Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad, based on a story by Snyder and Johnstad. Deborah Snyder, Wesley Coller and Snyder will produce for The Stone Quarry along with Eric Newman for Grand Electric.

Following the success of his first film with the streamer, Army of the Dead, Zack and Deborah Snyder’s The Stone Quarry signed a first-look deal with the studio and soon after named Rebel Moon as Snyder’s next big feature. The film is set in a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy that finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius. They dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them take a stand the Tyrant.

Sarah Bowen and Bergen Swanson for Grand Electric are exec producing along with Johnstad and Hatten.

The film marks a reunion for Newman, Snyder and Netflix Film Head Scott Stuber. One of Netflix’s most prolific producers, Newman drafted Snyder to direct his first film, 2004’s Dawn of the Dead, which Stuber oversaw in his then-role of vice-chairman of Universal.

For Hunnam, the former Sons of Anarchy lead who became a star on the hit series has remained busy. On the film side he starred in Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen as well as Triple Frontier and also has the highly-anticipated Apple TV+ series Shantaram in production. He is repped by CAA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

For Fisher this marks a reunion for him and Snyder, who tapped him to be Cyborg in The Justice League movie. He is repped by Paradigm and Management 360. Hounsou is coming off his role in the box-office hit A Quiet Place Part II. He is repped by CAA, The Safran Company and Elevate Artists Management.

Bae is repped by WME, Maggi is repped by Atlas Artists in the US and Independent Management Company in Australia. Duffy is repped by Soffer Entertainment.