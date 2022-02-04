Charlie Andrews Joins Disney Branded Television As EVP Live-Action & Alternative Series

Former Fox Entertainment Head of Drama Charlie Andrews has joined Disney Branded Television as EVP, Live-Action and Alternative Television. He will be the No.2 on the creative side to Ayo Davis, President, Disney Branded Television, to whom he will report.

Andrews, who begins his new job Feb. 7, takes over the role previously held by Davis, who was promoted to her current position in September. He will oversee all live-action programming, scripted and unscripted series and movies created by Disney Branded Television for Disney+ and Disney Channels.

The departments Andrews will oversee are Original Development, Current Programming, Original Movies and Unscripted Content. Executives and their respective teams who will report to him are:

· Reena Singh, SVP, Development and Current Series

· Lauren Kisilevsky, SVP, Original Movies

· Marc Buhaj, VP, Originals, Unscripted Content

Andrews previously was EVP, Drama Development, Programming and Event Series at Fox. The well liked development executive started conversation for the Disney Branded Television job shortly after he left Fox in mid-December.

During his four-year tenure as head of drama at Fox, he developed such shows as 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star.

Andrews rejoined Fox in 2017 after a stint as Director of Original Series at Netflix. Before that, he was SVP Drama Development and Programming at Fox, serving as the network’s program executive on Empire and developing such series as Star, Lethal Weapon, Lucifer, The Following and Sleepy Hollow. Andrews originally joined Fox from NBC Universal TV Studio, where he served as Director of Comedy Development and Director of Drama Programming.

“Charlie’s passion and instincts for discovering and supporting some of today’s best writers, directors, producers and performers are exactly what we need to be the best home for talent and the preeminent content provider for kids and family entertainment,” said Davis. “He is a trusted and accomplished leader, who I know will take our business to new heights.”