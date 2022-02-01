Channing Dungey & George Cheeks Named To TV Academy Executive Committee

Frank Scherma, chairman and CEO of the Television Academy, has tapped Channing Dungey, Chairman, Warner Bros. Television Group; and George Cheeks, President and CEO, CBS Entertainment; as new chair’s appointees to the Television Academy Executive Committee.
They join returning appointees Gloria Calderón Kellett, Dawn Olmstead, Vernon Sanders and Zack Van Amburg to develop the direction of the Academy for the 2022 term.
“It is a privilege to be able to tap into the vast experience of these innovative executives to help lead us through what promises to be a dynamic year for our organization and the industry,” said Scherma. “We will look to these six visionaries for ideas and insight that will shape the Academy’s service to its members and leadership in the industry.”
Additionally, the Academy’s Board of Governors has elected four Peer Group Governors as their representatives on the executive committee for the 2022 term: Daniel H. Birman (Documentary Programming), Debra Curtis (Television Executives), Jill Dickerson (Reality Programming) and Kim Taylor-Coleman (Casting Directors). Cris Abrego, chair of the Television Academy Foundation, will also serve on the committee.
Here is more info on the new appointees:
- Channing Dungey: Chairman, Warner Bros. Television Group. Dungey has creative responsibility for all of Warner Bros.’ television production activities, including production of scripted and unscripted/alternative series for on-demand/streaming platforms, premium/pay and basic cable channels, and the broadcast networks. She oversees Warner Bros. Television, the studio’s flagship television production unit for live-action scripted programming, as well as Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, which produces unscripted and alternative programming through its three production units: Warner Horizon Unscripted Television, Telepictures and Shed Media. Prior to joining Warner Bros., Dungey previously served as vice president of original series at Netflix, and before that, she was president, ABC Entertainment.
- George Cheeks: President and chief executive officer of CBS and chief content officer, news and sports, Paramount+. Cheeks oversees CBS-branded assets within ViacomCBS, including CBS Television Network, which encompasses CBS Entertainment, CBS News and Stations and CBS Sports, as well as CBS Studios, CBS Media Ventures—its first-run syndication business—and CBS-branded digital assets. As chief content officer for Paramount+, he has extended the content from CBS News and CBS Sports to the streaming service. In addition, Cheeks is responsible for the global content strategy for ViacomCBS’ free-to-air networks in the United Kingdom, Australia and Argentina. Prior to joining CBS, Cheeks served more than seven years at NBCUniversal in senior executive positions that spanned creative, business and operational roles.
