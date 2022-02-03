Chace Crawford, Tony Romo & ‘Yellowjackets’ EP Drew Comins Line Up Football Drama At Showtime

Showtime is developing a football drama with former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, Gossip Girl and The Boys star Chace Crawford and Yellowjackets exec producer Drew Comins.

The series, which is in the early stages of development at the ViacomCBS-owned network, follows a fictitious first family of football and the players, coaches, and power brokers behind the high stakes world of America’s biggest professional sport.

The network is searching for a writer for the untitled project, which comes from eOne, where Comins and his Creative Engine Entertainment is based.

Romo and Crawford are, in fact, brothers in law. Romo, who is currently an announcer for CBS having spent 14 seasons with the Cowboys, is married to Crawford’s sister Candice.

The project has been described as a cross between Succession and Friday Night Lights.

It is the latest project for Comins, who helped put together Yellowjackets, one of Showtime’s biggest hits in years. The psychological drama averaged more than 5M weekly viewers on various platforms – the highest for a freshman series on the network in almost six years, since Billions in early 2016. Comins has been building out a slate of YA-themed series, including an adaptation of Adam Silvera’s They Both Die At The End, although this untitled football drama is aimed at a slightly older audience.

Crawford is best known for starring as Nate Archibald in The CW’s Gossip Girl. He currently plays Kevin Moskowitz, aka The Deep, in Amazon superhero series The Boys.