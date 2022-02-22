Fin Gómez Named Political Director For CBS News

Fin Gómez, White House producer for CBS News, has been named political director, starting this week.

Gómez will oversee daily network political coverage and report to Mary Hager, who was recently named executive editor for politics for the network, adding to her role as executive producer of Face the Nation.

Caitlin Conant previously served as political director, but departed the network last year.

As White House producer, Gómez has covered four presidential campaigns and three administrations. That role includes travel on presidential trips, as well as the coordination of breaking news.

Gómez joined CBS News in 2018, after working at Fox News for more than 10 years. He started there as an embed reporter covering candidates in the 2008 cycle, then worked as a producer in the Washington bureau. He also was a field producer in Miami focused on Latin America, where he covered the cartel wars in Mexico and the political and economic crisis in Venezuela. He returned to D.C. as special events and politics producer and later became a White House producer. He started his journalism career at ABC News’ Washington bureau.

Gómez also is the first Latino journalist on the board of the White House Correspondents’ Association, serving as secretary, and he is a former national board member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists.