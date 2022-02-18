Cate Blanchett Set For Film At Lincoln Center’s Chaplin Award

Cate Blanchett (Nightmare Alley, Don’t Look Up) has been named as the latest recipient of Film At Lincoln Center’s Chaplin Award.

The two-time Oscar winner will receive the honor at the 47th Chaplin Award Gala taking place at the Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall on April 25 at 7 p.m. ET, following a look back at her career through clips, conversation and speaker tributes.

The Chaplin Award was first introduced back in 1972, when iconic actor and filmmaker Charlie Chaplin returned to the U.S. from exile to accept the commendation. Other past honorees include Spike Lee, Helen Mirren, Robert De Niro, Morgan Freeman, Robert Redford, Rob Reiner, Barbra Streisand, Catherine Deneuve, Sidney Poitier, Michael Douglas, Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep, Diane Keaton, Jessica Lange, Dustin Hoffman, Michael Caine, Susan Sarandon, Francis Ford Coppola, Jane Fonda, Al Pacino, Mike Nichols, Martin Scorsese, Sean Connery, Clint Eastwood, Shirley MacLaine, Robert Altman, Jack Lemmon, Gregory Peck, Audrey Hepburn, James Stewart, Bette Davis, Yves Montand, Alec Guinness, Elizabeth Taylor, Federico Fellini, Claudette Colbert, Laurence Olivier, Billy Wilder, Barbara Stanwyck, John Huston, Bob Hope, George Cukor, Joanne Woodward & Paul Newman, Alfred Hitchcock and Fred Astaire.

“We are thrilled to welcome Cate Blanchett back to Film at Lincoln Center, where three of her films have previously screened as part of the New York Film Festival,” said Film at Lincoln Center’s Executive Director, Lesli Klainberg. “Ms. Blanchett’s career includes extraordinary performances in films ranging from small independent efforts to major studio franchises and with some of the most renowned directors of our time. It is our privilege to dedicate an evening of celebration to her, and add one more accolade to her many well-deserved awards.”

“It’s a privilege to honor Ms. Blanchett at this year’s Chaplin Gala,” added Dan Stern, who serves as Board Chairman for Film at Lincoln Center. “Cate never ceases to amaze us with her stellar and wide-ranging performances and we’re excited to have her join us for this special evening on campus at Lincoln Center.”

Blanchett is a seven-time Oscar nominee who claimed statuettes for her work in Woody Allen’s Blue Jasmine and Martin Scorsese’s The Aviator. The actor, producer, artistic director, humanitarian and co-founder and Principal of Dirty Films recently appeared in Adam McKay’s end-of-the-world comedy Don’t Look Up and Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley. She has recently completed work on the Todd Field film, Tar, Eli Roth’s film adaptation of the video game Borderlands, and Del Toro’s Pinocchio. She’s currently in pre-production on the Apple series Disclaimer, from creator Alfonso Cuarón, and also recently signed on to exec produce and star in Pedro Almodóvar’s first English-language feature, A Manual for Cleaning Women, as well as Warwick Thornton’s The New Boy.

Founded in 1969, Film at Lincoln Center is a nonprofit dedicated to supporting the art and elevating the craft of cinema and enriching film culture. It fulfills its mission through the programming of festivals, series, retrospectives, and new releases; the publication of Film Comment; and the presentation of podcasts, talks, special events, and artist initiatives. The Chaplin Award Gala is its most important fundraising event of the year, with all proceeds benefiting the organization in its mission to support the art and craft of cinema.

Imelda and Peter Sobiloff and Daniel and Nanna Stern are heading up the 47th gala as Co-Chairs. Tickets to the event can be purchased here.