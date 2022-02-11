ICM & Authentic Talent & Lit Management Sign ‘Catch The Fair One’ Boxer, Actress & Writer Kali Reis

EXCLUSIVE: Film Independent Spirit Award nominee Kali Reis has inked with ICM Partners and Authentic Talent and Lit Management for representation.

Reis has a nod in the Best Female Lead category for her turn in the critically-acclaimed movie Catch The Fair One, which she also has a story by credit on.

Directed and written by Josef Kubota Wladyka, Reis plays a former champion boxer who embarks on the fight of her life when she goes in search of her missing sister. The movie is 91% certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

IFC Films is releasing the movie today.

Reis helped develop the story with Wladyka, and also received a special Jury Mention for Best Actress at the Tribeca Film Festival where the film won The Audience Award.

A professional boxer who was recently inducted into the North American Indigenous Athletic Hall of Fame, Reis is currently the WBA IBO & WBO Super Lightweight World champion previously holding the WBC IBA & UBF Middleweight World titles.

A motivational speaker and vocal supporter of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls movement, she also teaches young Native women about their abilities to fight, both physically and vocally, against the targeting of Native youth.