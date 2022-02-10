Casting Society Of America Changes Name & Reveals New Logo

The Casting Society of America is thinking globally. The group is marking its 40th year with a name change that reflects the expansion of its ranks to include casting professionals living and working around the world.

Meet the Casting Society, and check out its new logo above.

“By removing America from our name, we are embracing how CSA has grown exponentially and globally in recent years,” Casting Society President Kim Williams said. “The acronym CSA will stay the same, as it is a trusted and well-known moniker used by casting directors across the entertainment spectrum — from film, television, theater, short films and commercials.”

The Casting Society’s new name reflects the expansion of its membership in the past several years to nearly 1,200 members, with roughly 300 of those casting pros living and working around the world. It has members based in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, Asia and Africa.

Leading international entertainment organizations have increased their recognition of casting in recent years, In 2020, the British Academy added a casting category to its BAFTA Film Awards, the first major film ceremony to do. The Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts followed last year.

Founded in 1982 by Mike Fenton, Al Onorato and Joe Reich, the org originally was known as the American Society of Casting Directors.