Cara Delevingne Starring In Eco-Thriller ‘The Climb’ – EFM

Actor and activist Cara Delevingne will play a daredevil climber in The Climb, which follows six ordinary women who, as part of Greenpeace-led protest action against Shell Oil’s plans to drill in the Arctic, scale the tallest building in Europe, London’s Shard.

Hayley Easton Street has written and will direct the movie. Street is an experienced VFX art director with credits including Justice League and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Eclipse Films will produce the picture, which Beta Cinema has boarded and will introduce to buyers at the virtual European Film Market.

The project will shoot using virtual production technology, which has been previously utilized on shows such as The Mandalorian and The Book Of Boba Fett.

