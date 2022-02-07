Capstone Launches Toni Collette-Anna Faris Comedy For EFM; Channel 4 Unveils All-Disabled Paralympics Presenting Lineup – Global Briefs

Capstone Launches Toni Collette-Anna Faris Comedy For EFM EXCLUSIVE: Capstone is launching sales at the virtual EFM on Toni Collette, Anna Faris and : Capstone is launching sales at the virtual EFM on Toni Collette, Anna Faris and Thomas Haden Church comedy The Estate, the story of two sisters who try to re-ingratiate themselves with their wealthy, estranged aunt when they discover she is ill. The film heralds from writer-director Dean Craig, who recently made his feature directorial debut with Netflix rom-com Love Wedding Repeat starring Sam Claflin and Olivia Munn. Signature Films’ Marc Goldberg and Sarah Gabriel will produce alongside Sarah Jessica Parker and Alison Benson’s Pretty Matches Productions. Executive Producers include Capstone Global’s Christian Mercuri and David Haring and Thruline’s Josh Kesselman. Signature and Capstone Global will finance. Channel 4 Unveils All-Disabled Paralympics Presenting Lineup

Channel 4 has become the first ever network to have an entire disabled presenting and punditry team for a major sporting event, with 100% disabled presenters set for next month’s Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games. The network’s coverage will be helmed by Ade Adepitan, Ed Jackson, Arthur Williams, Billy Monger and Sean Rose, who will be joined by former Great Britain champions Lauren Steadman and Ellie Robinson. Channel 4 has exclusive rights to the games, which will air from March 4 to March 13. Director of Programmes Ian Katz said the move is “a first for any broadcaster around the world.” “This is testament to the brilliant disabled presenting talent we have in the UK and underlines our commitment to providing opportunities and for people with disabilities, and making our output truly representative of the entire population,” he added.