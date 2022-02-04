‘Call Jane’: Sundance Women’s Rights Drama Starring Elizabeth Banks, Sigourney Weaver Acquired By Roadside Attractions

Roadside Attractions is taking U.S. distribution rights to Oscar-Nominee Phyllis Nagy’s theatrical feature directorial debut, Call Jane. A theatrical release is planned for the film this year.

Chicago, 1968. As the city and the nation are poised on the brink of political upheaval, suburban housewife Joy (Elizabeth Banks) leads an ordinary life with her husband and daughter. When Joy’s pregnancy leads to a life-threatening heart condition, she must navigate an all-male medical establishment unwilling to terminate her pregnancy in order to save her life. Her journey for a solution leads her to Virginia (Sigourney Weaver), an independent visionary fiercely committed to women’s health, and Gwen (Wunmi Mosaku), an activist who dreams of a day when all women will have access to abortion, regardless of their ability to pay. Joy is so inspired by their work, she decides to join forces with them, putting every aspect of her life on the line.

Call Jane also stars Chris Messina, Kate Mara, Cory Michael Smith, Grace Edwards, and John Magaro.

At this year’s Sundance, there was also a documentary following the events which Call Jane is based on, Tia Lessin and Emma Pildes’ title The Janes. Judith Arcana, who is credited as a research consultant on Call Jane, has her narrative included here in the movie. In addition she was also an interview subject in The Janes.

Roadside Attractions’ Co-Presidents Howard Cohen & Eric d’Arbeloff stated, “Phyllis Nagy’s brilliant film is inspiring, fierce, and so relevant for our times. Elizabeth Banks, in a powerful and moving performance, along with the masterful Sigourney Weaver, lead an extraordinary cast to deliver an unforgettable story of women who challenge the power structure to support one another and do what they think is right.:

Producer Robbie Brenner said, “The filmmakers and I could not be more thrilled to be working with Roadside Attractions. I have known Eric and Howard for decades and their commitment to releasing great films in theaters is unwavering. They have been supportive of this film and its vision from its inception, and I am excited to bring this beautifully directed, acted, and important film into the world alongside them.”

Cal Jane is written by Hayley Schore and Roshan Sethi and produced by Brenner, David Wulf, and Kevin McKeon. Additional producers include Lee Broda, Claude Amadeo, and Michael D’Alto and EPs are Peter Touche, Christelle Conan, Judy Bart, Erica Kahn, Chris Triana, Randall B. Sandler, Joseph Lanius, Leal Naim, Michelle Campbell Mason, Jeffrey Hecktman, Patricia Lawley, Iris Smith, Gretchen Sisson, Amanda Kiely, Tai Lopez, Thomas Burke, and Jeff Rice. Cinematography is by Greta Zozula, Production Design by Jona Tochet, Costume Design by Julie Weiss, Editing by Peter McNulty, and Casting by Sheila Jaffe and Bryan Riley.

Cohen negotiated on behalf of Roadside Attractions and UTA Independent Film Group negotiated on behalf of the filmmakers. Protagonist Pictures has foreign rights.