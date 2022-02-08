California Lifting Indoor Mask Mandate For Vaccinated Residents Next Week

It’s ok to take off your mask, California — unless you’re unvaccinated. That’s according to the state’s public health department which announced today that the requirement for vaccinated people in most indoor settings will end on February 15. Unvaccinated Californians will still have to mask up in most indoor settings.

The state is lifting the mandate by letting its current health officer order lapse. That order’s last day in effect is February 15, meaning that on the 16th fully-vaccinated Californians can doff their face coverings. Those in counties with stricter requirements will still need to abide by the local restrictions.

School mask rules won’t change yet, Governor Gavin Newsom’s chief strategist Anthony York told The Sacramento Bee.

“We’re looking at our school masking policy and continuing to work with education stakeholders to update our masking requirement and adapt to changing conditions. The governor is going to lay out a plan next week.”

The announcement come a little more than a week after Newsom was repeatedly seen maskless at the NFC Championship Game in Los Angeles.