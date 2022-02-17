CAA Signs Steven Caple Jr., Helmer Of ‘Creed II’ And Upcoming ‘Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts’

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed Steven Caple Jr, the Creed II director who is currently in post-production on the upcoming Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, which Paramount Pictures releases June 9, 2023.

Caple had been repped by WME. He took over the reins of the Creed franchise from director Ryan Coogler, with Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone and Tessa Thompson starring. Released by MGM in November 2018, the second entry in the Creed franchise grossed more than $200 million worldwide.

Caple is set to direct and produce Byall, which is written by Juel Taylor and Tony Rettenmaier and also produced by Legendary, Gotham Group and Jennifer Levine. The project is set to be released by Warner Bros and follows a world without the Los Angeles Police Department and the aftermath that ensues.

His debut feature film, The Land, premiered at Sundance 2016. Produced by Macro Ventures, Priority Pictures and Mass Appeal (Nas), the film was picked up by IFC Films and released theatrically in summer 2016. Caple previously directed multiple episodes of the Black-ish spinoff Grown-ish for Freeform, as well as the mini docuseries Rapture for Netflix.

Caple is also the co-founder of Engage the Vision, a nonprofit organization that mentors youth in his community and helps foster the new generation of creative minds.

He continues to be represented by Untitled Entertainment.